33. Clubhouse

As society entered a second year of social distance, some claimed that we hit "peak podcast," with little to do but consume content and even flood the zone with our own. That fatigue gave rise to Clubhouse, the buzzy audio-only social app that's similar to podcasts, but less prescriptive with its live, unfiltered content.

In just a year, the company has seen explosive growth and forced industry incumbents like Facebook, Twitter and Spotify to introduce similar audio products, or in some cases, make strategic acquisitions within the space.

The premise is relatively simple, since there's no video, pictures or text-based chat rooms. Users will log into the app and be greeted with a few live, virtual rooms, where they can see a list of the people participating. If they click on the room, the audio switches on and they can hear the conversation.

In February, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hopped onto Clubhouse within a few days of each other, as the social chat app started to take off. It was quickly embraced by Silicon Valley types and it was backed by well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (whose co-founder also speaks on the app from time-to-time) in a January funding round that reportedly valued it at $1 billion.

But the number of monthly app installs worldwide fell dramatically last month, to 2.7 million downloads in March from 9.6 million in February, according to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Still, investors like Andreessen seem unfazed by the sharp decline. Last month, the VC firm led a series C funding round, which includes new backers DST Global and Tiger Global Management, and reportedly values the company at $4 billion. The latest financing came against the backdrop of only 643,000 installs through April 18.