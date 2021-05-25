Clubhouse has a 'million more on waitlist' after Android launch: CEO

Social audio app Clubhouse was growing at a feverish pace before it wasn't. It looks to be growing pretty quickly again, and better prepared for it this time, according to co-founder and CEO Paul Davison.

Earlier this year, the number of monthly app installs worldwide had declined by millions — from a peak of over 9 million in February — and in April, installs came in at 900,000. But since launching an Android version this month, Clubhouse has seen one million Android users join and Davison says that a "million more are on the waitlist."

"We hope to be ready to let more in soon," Davison told CNBC on Tuesday after the social media company ranked No. 33 on the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

Davison said when he and co-founder Ronan Seth started company the company in March 2020, they believed that a "measured approach to growth" was key.

"If you grow too quickly, things can break and earlier this year we started growing faster than expected," Davison said.

Clubhouse had servers going down and notifications not going out, and the CEO said the company "really had to slow things down."

Clubhouse reports more than 10 million weekly active users and says more than 300,000 rooms are created each day, and that people are spending over an hour a day on the app.