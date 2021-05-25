CNBC Pro

Goldman downgrades Domino's Pizza to neutral citing valuation, rising competition

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A employee moves pizza boxes before a delivery at a Domino's Pizza Inc. restaurant in Chantilly, Virginia.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Domino's Pizza needs to cool off before investors make it a key part of their portfolio again, according to Goldman Sachs.

Shares of the pizza chain have been one of the best bets for investors over the past decade, but the stock's rise over the past two months has been a bit too rapid, Goldman said on Tuesday. Analyst Jared Garber downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, citing valuation concerns.

