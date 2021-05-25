44. Movandi

Movandi is the brainchild of Maryam and Reza Rofougaran — siblings who brought the California-based company to life in 2016 after their first, Innovent Systems, was sold to Broadcom in 2000. The successful exit of Innovent Solutions inspired a 15-year career at Broadcom for Maryam, now Movandi's CEO, who helped build the chipmaker's wireless business from the ground up.

Though Covid-19 accelerated the transition to 5G connectivity, it's nowhere near complete. And with broadband at the center of President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, it's unsurprisingly a top priority for tech and telecom companies. Enter Movandi, a company building the "interface of the internet" through a millimeter wave system of extremely high frequency radio signals, used in high-speed wireless broadband services like 5G.

Short for the fifth generation of cellular wireless technology, 5G is designed to provide high-bandwidth connectivity that can be up to 100 times faster than 4G LTE connections. The wireless network has been rolling out slowly since 2019, with giants AT&T and Verizon spending billions in February to buy key airwaves for running the next-generation service.

By offering 5G and other multigigabit networks, antenna technology and cost-effective systems, Movandi says it can ensure that their proprietary wave technology be broadly deployed in real-world scenarios. This past year, the company announced partnerships with both Verizon and KT Corporation, South Korea's largest telecommunications company. As a result of the collaborations, Verizon and KT have expanded 5G coverage for their customers, who increasingly look to add more devices, and use those devices at a greater distance through Movandi's BeamXR extender technology.

Since ranking No. 14 on last year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the company has raised an additional $6.4 million, led by WRVI Capital and Alumni Ventures Group. Movandi's existing investors include Cota Capital, Sierra Ventures and DNX Ventures.

—Contributed by Riley de León

