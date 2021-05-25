One injured after shots fired near George Floyd square on 1-year anniversary, police say

At least one person suffered non-life threatening injuries after gun shots were reported near the spot where George Floyd was killed one year ago, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department said Tuesday.

"This is an evolving incident. No further information is available at this time," John Elder, the spokesman, said in an email.

The Associated Press earlier reported that as many as 30 shots were heard a block away from the intersection, known as George Floyd Square, causing bystanders to duck for cover. The wire service reported that a store window appeared to have been damaged by a bullet.

A festival was planned in the area for later in the day on Tuesday, according to the AP.

Elder said that police responded to reports of gunfire at 10:09 a.m. Callers reported that a suspect vehicle was "last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed," he said.

"A short period of time later, an individual showed up at Abbott Northwestern Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound," Elder said. "The victim has been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment."

Floyd, who was Black, was killed on May 25, 2020, during an arrest by officers who worked at the time for the Minneapolis Police Department.