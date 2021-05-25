One Russell 2000 signal could point to a summertime rally, analyst says

Small caps have taken a breather this month after racing ahead of the S&P 500 earlier this year.

The IWM ETF, which mirrors the small cap-focused Russell 2000, has fallen more than 1% in May as large-cap stocks have crept higher.

Its next move could determine how the rest of the market performs in the coming months, according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer.

"We note that seasonals are a tail wind through July, for the first part of the summer, and we think that the market has already endured an internal consolidation that really dates back over the last three months," Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "It's almost as if the internals have coiled and truth be told that spring could uncoil in either direction."

Monitoring the Russell 2000 could give clues as to whether that move is higher or lower, he added.

"Our expectation [is] for a summertime rally. We're going to use the Russell 2000 as our signal here. I think [our forecast is] intact as long as the Russell is above its March low at 2,085 support. As long as that's the case, which it is, rallies should continue and below there would derail our positive view," he said.