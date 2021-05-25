Some of your behavioral biases could be causing you more financial harm than you realize, study suggests

Some of your behavioral tendencies might be causing harm to your financial wellbeing, research suggests.

Regardless of factors such as age, income and education, there's a connection between certain biases and financial health, according to a Morningstar study about behavioral finance released on Tuesday. The research shows that high levels of these biases (noted below) correlate with things like lower checking and savings account balances, smaller retirement savings and lower self-reported credit scores, among other measures of a person's financial picture.

"Most Americans suffer from these biases in one form or another, and they are directly related to financial outcomes," said Steve Wendel, head of behavioral science at Morningstar.

More from Personal Finance:

New teen investing accounts may deliver surprise tax bill

How to invest smartly when inflation picks up

Biden's plans may drop a tax bomb on divorcing couples

The research, based on a survey of 1,211 participants, focuses on four common biases:

Present bias: Tendency to overvalue immediate smaller rewards at the expense of long-term goals.

Tendency to overvalue immediate smaller rewards at the expense of long-term goals. Base rate neglect: Tendency to ignore the probability of something happening and instead judge its likelihood by new, readily available information.

Tendency to ignore the probability of something happening and instead judge its likelihood by new, readily available information. Overconfidence: Tendency to overweigh one's own abilities or information when making an investment decision.

Tendency to overweigh one's own abilities or information when making an investment decision. Loss aversion: Tendency to be excessively fearful of experiencing losses relative to gains.

Most survey respondents — 98% — exhibited at least one of the four biases highlighted in the research. Participants were assessed for their financial health as well as the existence of biases, and then rated on how minimal or severe those tendencies are.

Overall, the lower the level of bias, the better the financial wellness exhibited. For example, people with low "present bias" are 7.5 times more likely to plan for their future and 2.4 times more likely to pay their bills on time than individuals with a high score in that category, the research shows.