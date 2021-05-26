Citizens Financial is one of the best bets in bank stocks, Morgan Stanley says

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) in celebration of its 5th anniversary of listing. Bruce Van Saun, CEO, joined by Betty Liu, NYSE Executive Vice Chairman, rings The Closing Bell®.

Citizens Financial's improving fundamentals and growth-oriented business mix makes it an attractive stock even after a strong run for the financial sector, according to Morgan Stanley.

Like many bank stocks, Citizens has outperformed in 2021, rising more than 35% year to date.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe reaffirmed the firm's overweight rating on Citizens, saying in a note to clients on Wednesday that the stock remains one of the best ideas in the space.