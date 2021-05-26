Disneyland Resort will reopen to non-California residents starting June 15

A masked couple poses for photos in front of a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, with Sleeping Beauty Castle behind, at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, as visitors return to the park with covid-safety restrictions in place, including the park only being at 25% capacity, Monday, May 3, 2021.

Disney's California-based parks will welcome non-California natives starting June 15, the company said Wednesday.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopened for California residents only on April 30 after shuttering during coronavirus lockdowns.

In a company blog post, Disney reiterated that California state guidelines strongly encourage theme park goers to be fully vaccinated against the virus or to obtain a negative Covid test prior to entering parks.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings during their visit to Disneyland Resort regardless of their vaccination status.

Disney has been amending its health and safety guidelines as Covid vaccinations continue across the United States and daily new coronavirus cases fall.

"We're going to be able to raise our capacity limits; we've actually already started that," CEO Bob Chapek said during the company's earnings call in early May.

California is set to lift all Covid restrictions on June 15. Theme parks are currently limited to 25% capacity.