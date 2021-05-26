Earn less than $75,000? You may pay nothing in federal income taxes for 2021

If your income falls below $75,000 for 2021, there's a chance you'll end up paying no income taxes on it.

On average, taxpayers in that category will have no tax liability after accounting for deductions and credits when they file their 2021 tax returns next spring, according to recent estimates from the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation. Those households also may get money back from the IRS.

Even for taxpayers earning $75,000 to $100,000 in 2021, the average income tax rate paid will be 1.8%.

"The main drivers for nonpayers are the [earned income tax credit] for lower earners and the child tax credit for families with children after accounting for the standard deduction," said Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

For 2021, the standard deduction for individual tax filers is $12,550; for married couples filing jointly, it's $25,100.

While having a zero tax bill is not a new phenomenon, it may be more pronounced this year due to a variety of temporary tax code changes, said Elaine Maag, principal research associate for the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

In addition to the stimulus checks of up to $1,400 per adult and dependent that were authorized in the American Rescue Plan, several tax credits were expanded. They include the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit (see details below). Both credits are considered valuable, given that they are refundable — meaning that even if your tax bill is zero, you can get some or all of the credits refunded to you.

The congressional projections do not mean everyone earning less than $75,000 will pay nothing in taxes.