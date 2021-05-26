It's not a vaccine passport, but more people travel 'CLEAR' post-pandemic

CLEAR, a New York City-based company that specializes in biometric security and originally got its start speeding travelers through growing airport lines in the post-9/11 era, now sees a major opportunity as the country exits lockdown from the Covid-19 pandemic.

CLEAR recently released a product called Health Pass that links Covid-19 health information to biometric identifiers such as your face, eyes and fingerprints.

Since Health Pass launched, it has made significant inroads, particularly with stadiums that hold sporting events and need to check the status of many people quickly. In February, 100 vaccinated health-care workers were able to attend the Super Bowl by verifying their status through Health Pass. A third of NBA teams are using the app to enforce their Covid protocols for fans. People attending NHL hockey games in Arizona use Health Pass too.

The post-pandemic innovation helped CLEAR rank No. 19 on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

"What we realized in March of 2020 was that there was going to be a new card in your wallet that was a vaccine card or test results," CLEAR co-founder and CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said on CNBC's "TechCheck" on Wednesday. "So connecting you to your health insights that are Covid-related was just always part of our mission in what we were doing, right aligned with it."