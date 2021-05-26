CNBC Pro

Barclays upgrades surging industrial stock Johnson Controls, sees more gains ahead

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
An employee walks through the Johnson Controls Inc and Saft Groupe SA factory, a joint venture producing Lithium-ion batteries in Nersac, France.
Fabrice Dimier | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Johnson Controls offers investors a way bet on a longer-term growth cycle in the industrials space as the economy continues to normalize after the pandemic, according to Barclays.

Analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight, saying in a note to clients on Wednesday that company's growth cycle was different than its peers and should continue into 2022. The HVAC and security company has less exposure to residential buildings than some other stocks in the space, meaning that its reopening cycle should be extended, the note said.

