Op-ed: Capital markets must lead the transition to a net-zero economy

A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, U.S., October 10, 2020. Picture taken with a drone.

Climate change is the single greatest challenge humankind has faced and its consequences are already all too apparent.

There has been an enormous rise in climate disasters over the past two decades, leading to the deaths of over 1.2 million people and affecting more than 4 billion people in total, according to the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The world's response to date has been inadequate to confront this existential threat to our planet. Current corporate carbon emissions targets are insufficient to avert a climate catastrophe.

On their current trajectory, listed companies will be scarcely greener in 2050 than they are today, with an estimated 80% of companies exceeding the emissions budget required to keep global warming under 2 degrees Celsius.

Analysis by MSCI of its All Country World Investable Markets Index (MSCI ACWI IMI) — a measure of approximately 9,000 publicly listed companies across 50 developed and emerging markets with a market value over $70 trillion — revealed those companies currently emit an estimated 11.2 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e).

Our model indicates that, without any change to current practices, these companies will emit 16.8 gigatons of CO 2 e by 2050, leading to a planet that is 3.5˚C warmer by the end of the century. This trajectory demonstrates the tremendous challenge in reaching net-zero and the urgency to act now.

Addressing climate change will require the largest reconstruction of the global economy since the Industrial Revolution, and it is the owners of capital — whether institutions or individuals — that will be essential to effect this market-wide transformation.

It is in their interest to do so – in addition to saving the world, they will save their portfolios through long-term sustainable investments. The effects of climate change will significantly impact the pricing of financial assets, the risk and return of investments, as well as access to and the cost of capital.