Santoli's Wednesday market notes: Meme stocks are percolating again

Michael Santoli
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Is the "never short a dull market" rule in effect? As the indexes have slowed and hovered just below record highs, there has been plenty of frustration on all sides – bulls, bears, growth fans and value believers have all had reason both for doubt and hope the past several weeks of a churning trading range.
  • This frustration has lowered conviction levels, spread caution and moderated the most aggressive positioning. This doesn't guarantee a run to happy new highs; we surely never got panicky or oversold. But this choppy phase has left the market on more balanced footing. Fear & Greed Index is at its lows for the year and investment-advisor sentiment has come off recent highs notably.

