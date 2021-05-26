Santoli's Wednesday market notes: Meme stocks are percolating again

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- Is the "never short a dull market" rule in effect? As the indexes have slowed and hovered just below record highs, there has been plenty of frustration on all sides – bulls, bears, growth fans and value believers have all had reason both for doubt and hope the past several weeks of a churning trading range.
- This frustration has lowered conviction levels, spread caution and moderated the most aggressive positioning. This doesn't guarantee a run to happy new highs; we surely never got panicky or oversold. But this choppy phase has left the market on more balanced footing. Fear & Greed Index is at its lows for the year and investment-advisor sentiment has come off recent highs notably.