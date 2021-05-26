Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Western Digital, AMC, Amazon, Peloton & more

Key Points
- JPMorgan upgraded Urban Outfitters to neutral from underweight.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility to equal weight from overweight.
- Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating on Western Digital.
- Morgan Stanley named Citizens Financial a top pick.
- Canaccord initiated Virgin Galactic as buy.
- Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls to overweight from equal weight.
- BMO upgraded ZScaler to outperform from market perform.
- Citi reiterated its buy rating on Amazon.
- Truist initiated Vimeo as buy.
- B. Riley downgraded AMC to neutral from buy.
- Needham downgraded Boston Scientific to hold from buy.
- JMP reiterated Peloton as a top pick.
- Wolfe reiterated its outperform rating on Zoom.
A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017.
Mike Blake | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: