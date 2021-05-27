5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. S&P 500 set to drop after inching back towards a record

The Wall St. sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, May 4, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

2. Trio of reports to provide more insight into the economic recovery

The government is set to issue three key economic reports at 8:30 a.m. ET, one hour before the opening bell on Wall Street. Economists expect initial jobless claims for last week to drop to 425,000, another pandemic-era low, compared to 444,000 new filings for unemployment benefits the prior week.

The second estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product is expected to be revised slightly higher to an annual growth rate of 6.6%.

Forecasts for April durable goods orders call for a 0.9% increase following a March gain of 1%.

3. Meme stock rally set to pause after a month of comeback gains

SELINSGROVE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/01/27: A woman walks past the GameStop store inside the Susquehanna Valley Mall. An online group sent share prices of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) soaring in an attempt to squeeze short sellers. Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

This week's meme stock rally was set to take pause Thursday. Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment, both popular with the Reddit crowd, were under pressure in the premarket. However, GameStop surged nearly 16% on Wednesday alone and almost 44% in the past month. AMC soared 19% on Wednesday and 70% over the past month. So far in 2021, after seeing epic short-squeeze rallies in January, GameStop was up nearly 1,200%. AMC was up 822% year-to-date. Strategists attribute the recent run-up in these stocks to being oversold.

4. Round 2 for bank CEOs after fireworks at Wednesday's hearing

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing held virtually on a laptop computer in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Major bank CEOs are set to face a second round of grilling by lawmakers Thursday as they testify before the House Financial Services Committee. There were fireworks at the Senate Banking Committee's hearing Wednesday when progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren went after JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon. The Massachusetts Democrat called Dimon out over the bank's haul of nearly $1.5 billion in overdraft fees last year as borrowers struggled during Covid lockdowns. Dimon said JPMorgan waived overdraft fees for customers who requested relief. When asked whether the bank would refund the fees to those who didn't, Dimon said, "No."

5. Biden orders closer review of Covid origins including possible Wuhan lab leak

Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021. Thomas Peter | Reuters