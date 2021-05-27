CNBC Pro

Stephens upgrades Chipotle, says drive-thru 'Chipotlanes' are a growth opportunity

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
A customer carries a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. bag outside a restaurant in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2020.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Chipotle stock has additional upside when considering the potential shown by drive-thru locations, according to investment firm Stephens.

Shares of the restaurant chain have dipped slightly this year, underperforming the broader market. That pullback makes the stock more attractive as the company has growth opportunities, Stephens said.

Analyst James Rutherford upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that the company was well-positioned to grow its profitable "Chipotlane" business.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Zoom, T-Mobile, Uber, Chipotle & more
Michael BloomMoments Ago
CNBC ProBank of America hikes price target for Nvidia to $750 after earnings beat
Jesse Pound14 min ago
CNBC ProCowen says Crowdstrike is a top pick in cybersecurity, sees double-digit growth ahead
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More