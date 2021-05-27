CNBC Pro

CNBC’s Halftime Report traders answer your questions on Carnival, Disney and Marriott

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
CNBC's "Halftime Report" is bringing its segment "Ask Halftime" to CNBC Pro.

The contributors answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, including when cruise industry stocks like Carnival are ready to bounce, whether to own Disney stock and if Marriott is a good buy in advance of a leisure travel boom.

Jim Lebenthal, a partner at Cerity Partners, said Disney shares should be an investment, not a trade, as the company's streaming business grows and theme parks gain from a reopening economy.

Watch the full video here:

