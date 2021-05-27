Fed's Kaplan cites real estate excesses as one reason to start tapering purchases

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan cited potential excesses in the housing market and other inflation signs as an indication that the central bank should start slowly pulling back on its asset purchase program.

With the Fed still buying at least $120 billion in bonds each month, a total that includes $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, several officials have said it's time to at least start discussing easing off the historically aggressive injections to the fixed income market.

In an interview Thursday afternoon with CNBC, Kaplan reiterated his call for a gradual change in policy.

"At this stage as opposed to a year ago, these mortgage purchases for example might be having some unintended consequences and side effects, which I think we need to weight against the efficacy," he said during a live "Closing Bell" discussion. "So, I think some restraint and moderation as we move toward weathering this pandemic, I think, would be useful in mitigating some of these excesses and imbalances."

Kaplan is not a voting member of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee, but he does have input into its decisions. So far, only a handful of Fed officials have come out in favor of tapering asset purchases. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who does vote, told CNBC earlier this week that she thinks policy is fine as is.

However, pressures have been building on the Fed as inflation heats up.