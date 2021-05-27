Start-ups boomed during the pandemic. Here's how some entrepreneurs found a niche

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across the nation, sisters Angela Muhwezi-Hall and Deborah Gladney decided it was the perfect time to start a new one.

It was an idea they had been mulling over for years: a hiring platform, called QuickHire, to help service industry and skilled trade workers obtain jobs. They had witnessed what they called the antiquated hiring process used by small operators and also understood the importance of this type of work.

"Covid was definitely the catalyst, when we saw millions of people lose their jobs [and] people had to reskill," said Muhwezi-Hall, 31, who left her job as a student advisor at a university in California to start the business in her hometown of Wichita, Kansas.

The sisters pooled together $50,000 from their savings and 401(k) plans to get off the ground in September, and recently secured a $350,000 investment from an angel investor.

"We do feel like it is the perfect moment in time," said Gladney, referring the labor shortage that many businesses are facing as they try to ramp back up.

Muhwezi-Hall and 34-year-old Gladney, who left her job as a public relations consultant, were part of the surge in start-ups in the U.S. last year. About 4.3 million new business applications were filed in 2020, almost 1 million more than in 2019, according to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

"We almost never see this sort of boom in a recession," said Luke Pardue, an economist at payroll and benefits provider Gusto.