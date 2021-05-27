Bosses putting a 'digital leash' on remote workers could be crossing a privacy line

With many companies working from home during the pandemic, managers and employers have found themselves in a difficult position with running scattered teams away from the office.

Some have turned to technology to help, but they may be walking a dangerous path using tools like artificial intelligence and algorithms to track employees and their work throughout the day, or even facial recognition that can ensure that someone is at their desk.

A recent report by the Institute for the Future of Work, a British research and development group, said that algorithmic systems typically used in monitoring the performance of warehouse workers or delivery riders have pervaded more and more industries.

Andrew Pakes, deputy general secretary at U.K.-based trade union Prospect, told CNBC that these "digital leash" technologies have been an upward trend for some time and that Covid-19 remote working accelerated it.

"This was an issue we were picking up before Covid but over the last year, it's grown rocket boosters as companies have turned to technology," Pakes said.

"On the one hand, technology has been really important in keeping us safe and connected whilst being at home but there's another side to it and that's the worry we're seeing around it."

Prospect has published some research into workers' attitude to these technologies. The majority of respondents in one survey said they were uncomfortable with the likes of camera monitoring or keystroke monitoring.

This technology is catching more and more attention from critics. Microsoft faced a backlash over its "productivity score" in Microsoft 365, which allowed managers to track an employee's output. Microsoft has since rowed back on the product's features, minimizing the data collected on individuals.

PwC was criticized last year for developing a facial recognition tool for finance firms that would monitor an employee and ensure they are at their desk when they're supposed to be. A PwC spokesperson told CNBC that the tool was a "conceptual prototype."