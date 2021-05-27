Republican infrastructure counteroffer slashes Biden's electric vehicle and climate spending

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, left, speaks as Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, center, and Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, listen during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Republican senators unveiled a counteroffer on infrastructure to President Joe Biden on Thursday that would make deep cuts to his proposed spending for electric vehicles, weakening a central component of the administration's broader plans to combat climate change.

The GOP plan includes just $4 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure, scaling back Biden's original proposal to spend $174 billion to boost the EV market and shift away from gas-powered cars in an effort to reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions.

The Republican proposal as outlined Thursday did not address Biden's other clean energy policies.

Many Republicans have argued that the infrastructure bill should only tackle traditional transportation issues, while Democrats have sought a broader package that addresses items such as climate change and clean energy.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in a statement Thursday, said the administration was concerned that the GOP proposal did not include substantial new funding to help the U.S. transition to a clean-energy economy.

The Biden administration's counteroffer to Republicans last week reduced the overall price tag of its package while maintaining climate change policies, which are part of the president's core agenda.

As part of his original plan, the president vowed to install at least half a million electric charging stations across the U.S. by 2030. He also proposed boosting domestic supply of EV materials and providing tax incentives for EV buyers as well as grant and incentive programs for charging infrastructure.

Electric cars comprise only about 2% of new auto sales in the U.S. but are seen as essential for combating global warming and achieving Biden's plan to cut carbon emissions in half over the next decade and go carbon neutral by mid-century.