Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Zoom, T-Mobile, Uber, Chipotle & more

Key Points
- Needham reiterates its buy rating on Amazon.
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Occidental Petroleum to buy from neutral.
- Cowen initiates Palo Alto Networks, ZScaler and CrowdStrike as outperform.
- Bank of America raises its price target on Nvidia to $750 from $700.
- RBC upgrades Ford to outperform from sector perform.
- UBS initiates Twilio as buy.
- Deutsche Bank initiates Ally Financial as buy.
- RBC initiates Airbnb as outperform.
- Bank of America reiterates its buy rating on Zoom.
- BTIG downgrades IAC/Interactive Corp to neutral from buy.
- Stephens upgrades Chipotle to overweight from equal weight.
- Benchmark initiates T-Mobile as buy.
- MKM initiates Chesapeake as buy.
- RBC assumes Uber and Lyft as outperform.
- RBC initiates Carvana as outperform.
- Craig-Hallum upgrades Nvidia to buy from hold.
Source: NYSE
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: