Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Zoom, T-Mobile, Uber, Chipotle & more

Michael Bloom
  • Needham reiterates its buy rating on Amazon.
  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Occidental Petroleum to buy from neutral.
  • Cowen initiates Palo Alto Networks, ZScaler and CrowdStrike as outperform.
  • Bank of America raises its price target on Nvidia to $750 from $700.
  • RBC upgrades Ford to outperform from sector perform.
  • UBS initiates Twilio as buy.
  • Deutsche Bank initiates Ally Financial as buy.
  • RBC initiates Airbnb as outperform.
  • Bank of America reiterates its buy rating on Zoom.
  • BTIG downgrades IAC/Interactive Corp to neutral from buy.
  • Stephens upgrades Chipotle to overweight from equal weight.
  • Benchmark initiates T-Mobile as buy.
  • MKM initiates Chesapeake as buy.
  • RBC assumes Uber and Lyft as outperform.
  • RBC initiates Carvana as outperform.
  • Craig-Hallum upgrades Nvidia to buy from hold.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

