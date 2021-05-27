These are Wall Street's favorite stocks to benefit from the coming travel and leisure boom

Cruise ships dock at PortMiami as the cruise line industry waits to begin operations again on May 26, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Travel and leisure industries are gearing up for a post-pandemic boom, with airline and cruise line shares already rallying amid signs of recovery. But for some of Wall Street's favorite stocks, analysts believe there's a lot more room for the shares to rise.

Summer leisure travel is set to return to pre-pandemic levels, even with lingering restrictions and fears over Covid-19, according to a Deloitte study released Tuesday. What's more, the study found of those who intend to vacation, 22% said they planned to spend significantly more on trips than in 2019.

Stocks linked to travel and leisure are up this week. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line are up more than 10% each so far this week. United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are all up about 5% on the week.

The moves come as optimism surrounding the reopening of the economy grows. U.S. average daily Covid cases dipped below 25,000 on Monday and about half of the U.S. population had received at least one vaccine dose.

CNBC identified stocks in the travel and leisure industries with at least 10% upside to their average analyst 12-month price target, according to FactSet. These stocks also have a buy rating from at least 60% of analysts, with a minimum of 5 analysts covering the stock.

Here are 10 of the Street's favorite stocks that could benefit from a coming travel and leisure boom: