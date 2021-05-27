Trump and Giuliani ask judge to drop Capitol riot conspiracy case

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and president-elect Donald Trump head into the clubhouse for their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and his onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to incite the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit, brought by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and 10 other House Democrats, accuses the defendants of violating the federal Ku Klux Klan Act on Jan. 6 by fomenting a mob of Trump's supporters to stop Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's electoral victory. Separate motions to dismiss the suit on Thursday argued that Trump's and Giuliani's remarks at a pre-riot rally near the Capitol were protected under the First Amendment.

Trump at that event had heaped pressure on Republican lawmakers — as well as then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session — to reject key states' electoral results. He called on his followers to march to the Capitol, and told the crowd, "If you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore." But Trump's lawyer Jesse Binnall noted at the top of his dismissal request that Trump had also told the audience to "peacefully and patriotically make [their voices] heard." Democrats' claims "directly contravene the absolute immunity" conveyed by the Constitution on the then-president and "fail to plausibly plead any viable conspiracy theory" against Trump, Binnall said.

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani gestures as he speaks as Trump supporters gather by the White House ahead of his speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. Jim Bourg | Reuters