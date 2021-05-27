U.S. and China trade representatives hold first phone call under Biden

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019.

BEIJING — The leaders of trade talks between the U.S. and China held their first call Thursday under U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, China's Ministry of Commerce said.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a "candid, pragmatic and constructive" conversation, the ministry said in a Chinese-language online statement, translated by CNBC.

The statement did not share any details on developments for trade, or whether tariffs applied under the Trump administration would be rolled back.

However, the ministry said both sides agreed to further communication and characterized the call as one bearing an attitude of "mutual respect." Beijing often uses the phrase when calling for more favorable communication with the U.S.