AMC short sellers dealt massive $1.2 billion blow after week-long stock rally

Street performers in Minnie Mouse costumes pass in front of an AMC movie theater at night in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, Oct. 15, 2020.

Investors shorting the meme stock AMC Entertainment are estimated to have lost $1.23 billion over the last week as shares rallied more than 116% since Monday, according to data from S3 Partners.

The rally cooled off late Friday after AMC's stock skyrocketed as much as 38% during early morning trading. Shares closed at $26.12 per share Friday, up from $13.68 on Monday. At its peak, the stock reached $36.72 a share.

AMC was the most active stock on the New York Stock Exchange by far on Friday as more than 650 million shares changed hands. Its 30-day trading volume average is just above 100 million shares, according to FactSet.

With 450 million shares outstanding, the entire company changed hands nearly 1.5 times during Friday's trading.

The so-called short covering could be contributing to AMC's massive rally this week. The company has about 20% of its outstanding shares sold short, compared with an average of 5% short interest in a typical U.S. stock, S3 Partners said.

When a heavily shorted stock jumps higher in a rapid fashion, short sellers are forced to buy back borrowed shares to close out their short position and cut losses. The forced buying tends to fuel the rally even further.

AMC's new retail investors, who stand at 3.2 million strong, own about 80% of the company's 450 million outstanding shares as of March 11, AMC reported earlier this month. Their efforts, which surged in January, pushed the stock to $20 a share, up from $5, and allowed AMC to lighten its debt load by around $600 million.