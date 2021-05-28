Biden budget reiterates 43.4% top capital gains tax rate for millionaires

President Joe Biden proposed a 39.6% top tax rate on capital gains and dividends for millionaires when he released his fiscal 2022 budget request to Congress on Friday.

That's in line with the top rate the administration outlined in April as part of tax increases on the rich to help fund the American Families Plan.

Capital gains tax is owed on assets like stocks, bonds, mutual funds and homes that have appreciated in value.

The wealthiest Americans currently pay a top federal tax rate of 20% on those returns, if the asset is held for more than a year. (They also pay a 3.8% Medicare surtax on investment earnings, bringing the top rate to a total 23.8%.)

Biden's proposal aims to bring that capital gains tax rate more in line with that of their job income.

The White House plan creates a top rate of 43.4%, when factoring in a Medicare surtax on investment earnings. That's a bit higher than the 39.6% top tax rate on ordinary income Biden proposed.

It would apply to taxpayers whose income exceeds $1 million (or $500,000 for couples filing separate tax returns).