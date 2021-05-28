Dividing cryptocurrency in a divorce settlement is complicated

Cryptocurrency has increasingly become a factor in divorce settlements as bitcoin, dogecoin and other types gain mainstream acceptance and values spike.

More than 20 million Americans may own cryptocurrency, industry groups estimate, and the digital currency market value rose to $2 trillion for the first time in April.

Whether spouses have dabbled or invested sizable amounts of money, cryptocurrency may add challenges when the couple splits.

"Cryptocurrency has added a layer of complexity," said certified financial planner Davon Barrett, lead advisor at Francis Financial in New York.

Here's what divorcees need to know.

Couples may need a professional with cryptocurrency expertise, according to Ivory Johnson, a Washington-based CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management.

For example, some divorce attorneys have more digital currency knowledge and experience, with better insights on how to proceed with the settlement, he said.