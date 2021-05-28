European markets inch higher as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes

European markets advanced cautiously on Friday, pushing toward record highs as global stocks take heart from strong economic data out of the U.S.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2% in early trade, with media stocks adding 0.6% to lead gains as all sectors except autos inched into positive territory.

The European blue chip index notched an intraday all-time high on Thursday at 447.82 points, before paring gains slightly to close at 446.44. Investors will be expecting fresh highs Friday.

Global equities look to be heading for a seventh consecutive day of gains after first-time jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low of 406,000, according to Labor Department data on Thursday, delivering a positive indication of the health of the recovery in the world's largest economy.

Asian stocks advanced in Friday's trade, led by a gain of more than 2% for Japan's Nikkei 225, while U.S. stock futures are pointing to a strong open on Wall Street later in the day.

Investors are also monitoring negotiations in Washington over an infrastructure spending package aimed at further bolstering the recovery. Senate Republicans presented a $928 billion counteroffer to President Joe Biden on Thursday, well below the White House's latest $1.7 trillion proposal.