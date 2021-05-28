Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lordstown, Apple, Costco, Zoom, Dell & more

Key Points
- Morgan Stanley maintains Johnson & Johnson as overweight.
- BTIG initiates Nikola and Plug Power as buy.
- Bank of America reiterates Salesforce as a top pick.
- Citi reiterates Dell as a top pick.
- RBC reiterates its outperform rating Zoom.
- Benchmark upgrades Advanced Micro Devices to buy from hold.
- Deutsche Bank initiates Lordstown Motors as hold.
- Jefferies reiterates its buy rating on Costco.
- New Street downgrades Apple to sell from neutral.
Zoom founder Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City.
Kena Betancur | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: