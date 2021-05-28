CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lordstown, Apple, Costco, Zoom, Dell & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley maintains Johnson & Johnson as overweight.
  • BTIG initiates Nikola and Plug Power as buy.
  • Bank of America reiterates Salesforce as a top pick.
  • Citi reiterates Dell as a top pick.
  • RBC reiterates its outperform rating Zoom.
  • Benchmark upgrades Advanced Micro Devices to buy from hold.
  • Deutsche Bank initiates Lordstown Motors as hold.
  • Jefferies reiterates its buy rating on Costco.
  • New Street downgrades Apple to sell from neutral.
Zoom founder Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City.
Kena Betancur | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

