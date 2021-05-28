Here are UBS’s highest conviction stock picks into the summer

A performer dressed as Mickey Mouse entertains guests during the reopening of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
As the market stalls even as companies continue to post strong earnings results going into the summer, UBS says it's a good time for stock picking.
UBS estimates many companies will post second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, leading to investment gains if you hold the right stocks.
"We believe this backdrop of consolidation ahead of coming events presents significant single-stock opportunities," UBS strategist Keith Parker said in a note released Wednesday.
UBS analysts identified their highest-conviction stock picks that they believe will outperform the market. Key catalysts this summer could further drive returns for these high-conviction calls.
Take a look at 10 of UBS's picks: