Here are UBS’s highest conviction stock picks into the summer

A performer dressed as Mickey Mouse entertains guests during the reopening of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Friday, April 30, 2021.

As the market stalls even as companies continue to post strong earnings results going into the summer, UBS says it's a good time for stock picking.

UBS estimates many companies will post second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, leading to investment gains if you hold the right stocks.

"We believe this backdrop of consolidation ahead of coming events presents significant single-stock opportunities," UBS strategist Keith Parker said in a note released Wednesday.

UBS analysts identified their highest-conviction stock picks that they believe will outperform the market. Key catalysts this summer could further drive returns for these high-conviction calls.

Take a look at 10 of UBS's picks: