Millions of Americans in 24 states are set to lose unemployment benefits as early as June 12

Millions of unemployed Americans across the country will lose jobless benefits in June and July as at least 24 Republican-led states move to end federal unemployment assistance before the current September 6, 2021 expiration date.

The benefits that would end early include not only the extra $300-per-week federal supplement, but also the programs for gig workers and others who do not normally qualify for aid (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA) and for the long-term unemployed (Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC) in most cases.

These are the new dates that the benefits will expire in different states:

A worker in Iowa, for example, would lose out on almost $4,000 in enhanced benefits — and possibly more if he or she is a gig worker who would not normally qualify for the state payments at all, or has been out of work longer than the 26 weeks typically covered by most states.

Some of the states ending benefits early are offering financial incentives for a limited number of people who find work. That includes Arizona, Montana, New Hampshire and Oklahoma.