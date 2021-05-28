Here's the firepower the Pentagon is asking for in its $715 billion budget

An F/A-18 Hornet aircraft sits on the flight line as a wall of fire detonates behind it during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Oct. 3, 2010.

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department is asking Congress for $715 billion in its fiscal 2022 budget, an increase of about $10 billion from what was allocated to the Pentagon in fiscal 2021.

The White House released the broad details of President Joe Biden's budget proposal on Friday for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, which seeks a colossal $753 billion for national defense.

The Pentagon's portion of the budget, $715 billion, will fund weapons programs and key national security priorities, while an additional $38 billion will be used for defense-related programs at the Department of Energy and other federal agencies, bringing the total for defense spending to $753 billion.

The nearly 2% uptick in defense spending comes as the Biden administration pulls the nation out of the U.S. military's longest war and shifts focus away from the Middle East to address emerging threats from China.

"The department in this budget takes a clear-eyed approach to Beijing and provides the investments to prioritize China as our pacing challenge," Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks told reporters on Friday. "The PRC has become increasingly competitive in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. It has the economic, military and technological capability to challenge the international system and American interests within it," she added.

The Pentagon is asking for $5.1 billion to put toward its Pacific deterrence initiative to address threats posed by China.

"Simultaneously, we need to address advanced and persistent threats emanating from Russia, Iran, North Korea and other factors non-state and transnational included," Hicks said.

The Pentagon's budget proposal includes more than $500 million for Covid-19 and pandemic preparedness; the largest ever investment for research, development and engineering at $112 billion; and $617 million to address, prepare and adapt to climate change.

The budget also includes a 2.7% pay raise for troops and civilian Defense Department employees.

Here's a breakdown of some of the major weapons programs the Pentagon wants to add to its arsenal.