Tech could be the catalyst to lift the stock market to new highs

The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New New York, January 16, 2019.

The S&P 500 could head to a new high in the near term, if tech stocks can continue to act as a booster to the broader market instead of a drag.

For the week so far, tech has gained 1.3% though it was slightly negative Thursday. For the year so far, tech is one of the three worst sectors, up just 5.6%, compared to the 11.8% gain in the S&P 500.

"The question is was that a broken bounce in those names and is it almost over or could they sustain a move over the next few weeks which would also sustain sentiment for the S&P to hit new highs heading into the Fed meeting June 16," said Scott Redler, partner with T3Live.com.