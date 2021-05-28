Debunking the myths about 529 college savings plans

Even though they've been around for decades, 529 college savings plans are still often misunderstood.

The investment vehicles are a tax-advantaged way to save for college or other schooling. Earnings are free from federal tax and the funds aren't taxed when taken out to pay for qualified expenses.

Yet only 36% of Americans can correctly identify the plan as an education savings tool, according to a recent study by Morning Consult Edward Jones.

"It can be overwhelming," said Michael Conrath, head of education savings for J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

It can also be confusing. Not only are there different options available, there are several misconceptions about how the plans work, as well the extent to which financial aid and scholarships actually pay for school.

The reality is only 0.3% of students receive enough grants and scholarships to cover the full cost of college, Conrath said.

"You can't let your own scholarship dreams get in the way of the reality that you likely need to invest right away," Conrath said.

Here's a look at some other facts parents get wrong about 529 plans.