Apple's massive success with CarPlay paves the way for automotive ambitions

Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi speaks about CarPlay on stage during Apple's World Wide Developers Conference in San Jose, California on June 05, 2017. Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

In the early 2010s, automotive manufacturers and their suppliers were excited about building sophisticated apps for car dashboards that went beyond a CD player and a tiny LED screen. Partnering with companies like Microsoft, car makers started to come up with services for maps, music, and on-road assistance, often bundled into an upgrade package. They entered into large consortiums to create industry standards to connect smartphones to cars. Then Apple came in and changed everything. Apple introduced CarPlay in 2014 as a way to integrate the iPhone and a car's dashboard. Since then, it's become ubiquitous in new cars. Around the world, over 80% of new cars sold support CarPlay, Apple said last year. That works out to about 600 new models, including cars from Volkswagen, BMW, and Chrysler. Toyota, one of the longest holdouts, started including CarPlay in 2019 models. It's also a top feature for many drivers and car buyers. Twenty-three percent of new car buyers in the U.S. say they "must have" CarPlay and 56% percent are "interested" in having CarPlay when buying a new vehicle, according to a 2017 Strategy Analytics study. When Ford's highly anticipated electric F-150 goes on sale, it will support CarPlay. Apple was able to insert itself in between customers and car companies and make sure that its interface was the one that every iPhone user wants while driving. It's an under-appreciated triumph for one of the world's most successful companies. CarPlay doesn't contribute direct Apple revenues or profits. But it ensures ongoing loyalty of iPhone users and gives Apple a pathway into the auto industry if it wants to expand.

The power of the smartphone

Easily control your music in CarPlay with iOS 13.

Most cars use an infotainment operating system based on Linux, BlackBerry's QNX, or Google's Android Automotive to run a screen embedded into the car's dashboard. The infotainment systems often have their own music or maps software, and car companies sell wireless subscriptions and other upgraded features for them. CarPlay runs on top of those infotainment operating systems and allows iPhone owners to access their most important apps while driving in a way that's safer than looking at their phone. Through CarPlay, users can pull up Apple or Google Maps, play Apple Music or Spotify, or dictate a text message to send home. All that processing happens on the phone itself. CarPlay, and a rival Android program, Android Auto, aren't car operating systems. It's really phone software, said Mark Fitzgerald, analyst at Strategy Analytics. Ultimately, it's like using your car's display as an external monitor for your phone. "What's in your car, when you plug it in, there is essentially a client software client that is just rendering stuff from your phone on your infotainment system display," Fitzgerald said. Many users find that's all they need. When users have both CarPlay and a built-in system, they tend to use CarPlay. 34% of CarPlay users surveyed in 2018 by Strategy Analytics said they only use CarPlay when in their car, and 33% said they mostly use CarPlay. Only 4% of surveyed users say they use the embedded system in favor of CarPlay. Apple has also expanded CarPlay over the years to make it more valuable to iPhone owners. When CarPlay first came out, it required a cord to connect your phone to your car. In 2015, Apple started supporting wireless Bluetooth connections, allowing users to start CarPlay just by getting in the car and having their phone connect. While it took a few years for new cars to support this feature, it's now widespread. Last summer, Apple and BMW announced that users could use their iPhone to unlock car doors or even start the engine, and Apple is participating in a standards group to spread the feature to more car makers. Google has similar software, called Android Auto, that extends its Android operating system into the car's dashboard. CarPlay and Android Auto are not mutually exclusive — a car that supports one typically supports the other. It's popular, with its Android app having been downloaded 100 million times by 2020. When it started to become obvious to carmakers that the computing power and software in smartphones would improve much more rapidly than they'd be able to improve their built-in infotainment systems, they tried to adjust. The Car Connectivity Consortium, which includes most of the top car manufacturers and the most important suppliers, developed Mirrorlink, an open standard for connecting smartphones to car systems. It rolling out in 2011, but was quickly superseded by Apple and Google. Samsung, the standard's biggest backer, and which which also owns a major dashboard supplier, stopped supporting Mirrorlink in its phones last year. No other major Android brand is still supporting it and the consortium's website lists only several older devices as supported devices.

A big leap to self-driving cars

The new Dashboard mode in CarPlay. Mack Hogan | CNBC