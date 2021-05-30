Goldman sees higher-than-normal valuations lasting a while, solid returns for stocks through 2024

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The strong start to 2021 for the U.S. stock market renewed fears about sky-high valuations, but economic variables suggest that investors don't have much reason to worry about a major pullback, according to Goldman Sachs.

The investment firm's economics research analysts said in a note last week that low interest rates, improving labor markets and not-yet-surging inflation meant that current equity valuations seemed reasonable.

"We find that unusually low bond yields, low inflation and a rapidly improving labor market are conditions that should be associated with unusually high valuations," the note last week said.