How to send an item from Amazon as a gift so people know who sent it

My son turned one earlier this month. We received a lot of presents from friends and family through Amazon. But we aren't sure where to send some of the thank you cards.

If you buy an item from Amazon and have it shipped somewhere else, it'll just arrive in a box without any sort of note for the recipient about who sent it. Amazon knows you have a record of the purchase through its website. It makes sense most of the time. But, if you're sending a gift, you need to mark it as a gift before you finish the purchase.

When you do that, Amazon will ship the item with a gift receipt and a note that shows who bought the item. And then people like me will know who to thank. (Thank you for the gifts, by the way.)