Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' could be the next 'Black Panther' at the box office

In this article DIS

Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Disney

If Hollywood needed a sign that diverse content sells, it got one in 2018. It started with the blockbuster "Black Panther," which smashed box office records and went on to win three of the six Academy Awards for which it was nominated. The superhero flick, which had a predominantly Black cast, rang up more than $1.34 billion in ticket sales at the global box office. Six months later, Jon Chu's "Crazy Rich Asians" shattered expectations. The film tallied more than $238 million in ticket sales on a budget of $30 million, making it one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies ever. It was a wake-up call to an industry that had largely been reluctant to stray from tried-and-true Hollywood formulas. Studios quickly discovered that more diversity means more money. Three years later, Marvel is introducing its first Asian superhero, the legendary Shang-Chi, and the film has the chance to become the next "Black Panther" at the box office. "It's not only the right thing to do," said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theaters of the pushes for more inclusivity in Hollywood. "Frankly, it's important to do from a business perspective." Rodriguez, who is also the chairman of the National Association of Theatre Owners, said that together minorities make up a large chunk of the moviegoing public. For example, while Hispanics represent around 18% of the population, they make up about 24% of the attendance at movie theaters, he said. Add African American and Asian audiences, which represent 17% and 7% of audiences, and that's nearly 50% of business. And films like "Black Panther," which features a predominately Black cast, don't just resonate with Black audiences. Other minorities turned out in droves to see the film, Rodriguez said. The same is expected to happen with "Shang-Chi" in September, as well as other films like "In the Heights" and "Eternals," which feature diverse casts.

'Create inspiration and drive aspiration'

When Disney released "Black Panther" in 2018, it had the highest opening weekend of any Marvel film up until that point. Domestically, the film hauled in $292 million over its first seven days in theaters, $22 million more than the team-up film "Avengers" garnered during its first week in 2012. It was the first time Marvel featured a Black superhero as the lead. According to Comscore, 37% of the opening weekend audience was African American, more than double what that demographic usually represents for other Marvel films. A similar result was seen from audiences that went to see "Crazy Rich Asians" in theaters. "Black Panther" also benefited by being a critically well-received film. It garnered a 96% "Fresh" rating from Rotten Tomatoes and won three Academy Awards. Led by the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" told a deeply emotional story of a man coming to terms with the death of his father. Not only must he take on the mantle of king, but he must face the mistakes that were made by the man he idolized and protect his family and his people. This narrative was woven into the context of a superhero film, making the feature more than just an action flick, but an emotionally resonant piece of popular culture. "Black Panther" paved the way for Marvel to produce other inclusive stories, including the recent launch of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" in which Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) must grapple with what it means for a Black man to be Captain America. Rodriguez noted that "Shang-Chi" will do for the Asian community what "Black Panther" did for the Black community. "These films create inspiration and drive aspiration," he said.

A long path to 'Shang-Chi'

Due out on Sept. 3, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" follows the titular Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father, but walked away to live a normal life. However, Shang-Chi can only run from his past for so long. The film stars Simu Liu, a Canadian television star, as part of a predominantly Asian cast that includes Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng and Florian Munteanu. Tony Leung has been confirmed as The Mandarin, the villainous leader of the Ten Rings terrorist organization. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will remember Ben Kingsley portrayed a fake version of this character in "Iron Man 3." Behind the camera is director Destin Daniel Cretton ("Just Mercy") and Chinese-American screenwriter Dave Callaham. Cretton and Andrew Lanham are also credited as writers on the film.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Director Destin Daniel Cretton and Simu Liu of Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

The character of Shang-Chi was conceived in 1972 after Marvel failed to acquire the rights to adapt the "Kung Fu" television program. So, the company created its own. In the '80s, Stan Lee reportedly met with Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee, who had been used as a model for Shang-Chi, about the possibility of a Shang-Chi television series. However, Lee's death on the set of "The Crow" put a halt to these plans. Twenty years later in 2002, "Blade" director Stephen Norrington was reportedly attached to a Shang-Chi feature film. However, he retired after making "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," an infamous box office flop. A handful of other directors were connected with the project over the next decade but nothing solidified until 2018 when Marvel announced it had tapped Callaham to write the script. "Films like 'Shang-Chi' can have enormous influence," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore said. "It can open the minds of moviegoers. [The] preconceived notions of what constitutes a superhero can be redefined, challenged and reevaluated." "Cultures and peoples that have traditionally been left out of the superhero equation can find much to celebrate in the fact that they too are being represented as iconic heroes on the big screen," he said. Disney is already touting its confidence in the film, as well as the movie theater industry as a whole, by committing to a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for the new superhero film. The studio has been using a variety of release strategies over the last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In some cases, Disney has placed films that would have gone to theaters in a pre-Covid time directly on its streaming service for free. In others, it has offered films for a $30 rental charge as part of Disney+ Premier Access. More recently, the company has decided to release blockbusters in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on the same day. That won't be the case for "Shang-Chi." The superhero film will only be available at cinemas. The decision stems from a recently loosening of pandemic restrictions around the country, a rise in vaccination rates and a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. Notably, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear face masks in most settings. That recommendation should help give the public more confidence about returning to normal activities and allow states to lift capacity restrictions at movie theaters.

Hard-won inclusivity