Goldman Sachs says this options strategy is a proven winner

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A driver for an independent contractor wears a protective mask while operating a delivery truck to delivery N95 respirator masks outside a United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Ground sorting facility in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

With the first-quarter earnings season largely in the rearview mirror, options traders should take a look at upcoming investor days to find potential volatility, according to Goldman Sachs.

Major companies often hold investors days to unveil new strategic plans and release new guidance, giving analysts and shareholders a chance to revisit their opinions on the companies. In 2021, buying call options ahead of these events has proven to be a winning move for investors, according to a note from Goldman's derivatives research team.

