Bank of America names its 'best' stocks to play the U.S. and global recovery

A Boeing Co. 747 passenger aircraft, operated by British Airways, takes off at Heathrow airport in London, U.K.

Analysts from Bank of America have picked stocks set to get a boost as economies in the U.S. and Europe recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We highlight stock opportunities in both regions poised to benefit against the current backdrop (stronger relative ... US growth and rising inflation), as well as beneficiaries of the faster-than-expected re-opening in Europe," the bank's analysts wrote in a note published Wednesday.

The bank added stocks to its "Best Ideas List," some of which it said were set for a particularly strong bounce and positive growth. "The companies range from airlines to online fashion retail to healthcare supplies and insurance," the analysts, led by Jill Carey Hall, wrote.

BofA's "best" stock picks include: