U.S. begins study testing mix-and-match Covid vaccine booster shots

A healthcare clinician prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for a commuter during the opening of MTA's public vaccination program at the 179th Street subway station in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 12, 2021. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The National Institutes of Health announced Tuesday it has started an early stage clinical trial looking at what happens when an adult who is fully vaccinated with one type of Covid-19 vaccine, like Pfizer's, is boosted with a different shot about three to four months later. The trial will include about 150 adults who have received one of the three Covid vaccine regimens currently available under the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization: Johnson & Johnson's, Moderna's or Pfizer's. Federal health officials said people who have not yet received an authorized vaccine are also eligible to enroll in the trial in a separate group. Those volunteers will receive two doses of Moderna's vaccine and will be assigned to receive a booster dose of one of the three vaccines about 12 to 20 weeks later, officials said.

"Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the NIH. "The results of this trial are intended to inform public health policy decisions on the potential use of mixed vaccine schedules should booster doses be indicated," he added.