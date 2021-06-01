China's Robinhood rivals pile into the crypto craze as they look to compete overseas

In this photo illustration a Bitcoin logo seen displayed on a smartphone with stock market percentages in the background.

BEIJING — Two of China's rivals to stock trading app Robinhood are looking to cryptocurrencies as a way to compete overseas.

The companies, Futu and Tiger Brokers, disclosed during earnings calls last month they are applying for licenses in Singapore and the U.S. that would allow local customers to trade digital currencies.

The move comes as cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin have climbed back into the spotlight in recent months, while Chinese regulators have increased their efforts to limit speculation in the market. In the last few weeks, authorities issued new warnings against digital currency trading and a crackdown on bitcoin mining — an energy-heavy computing process that allows participants to earn bitcoin.

But in the financial trading world, demand for cryptocurrencies is high as bitcoin's price surged to record levels above $60,000, before dropping sharply to around $35,000.

Robinhood, which launched bitcoin and ethereum trading in the U.S. in early 2018, has added 3 million customers a month this year for its crypto business. In April, U.S.-based cryptocurrency trading site Coinbase debuted on the Nasdaq.

"We do hear a lot of interest from our users across the world in terms of crypto. We have listened to that," Arthur Chen, Futu's chief financial officer, told CNBC last week. He said the company hopes to offer cryptocurrency-related products as soon as the end of this year.