Do vaccine incentives work? Krispy Kreme says free doughnuts have helped

What will it take to convince people to get vaccinated against Covid? From free doughnuts to million-dollar payouts, public and private groups are trying it all.

Back in March, Krispy Kreme was one of the first businesses to roll out a nationwide Covid vaccine incentive, offering a free glazed doughnut to any adult with a vaccination card.

Since then, the company said it has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts. (The offer still stands through the remainder of the year.)

"We were the first national brand to launch a campaign to show support for Americans choosing to get vaccinated, and we were hopeful that others would join us," said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme.

More from Personal Finance:

Suffering from post-Covid sticker shock?

Make these moves before you start post-pandemic spending

More colleges move to require Covid vaccines

"So, it's very gratifying to see so many companies, organizations, communities and even state governments encouraging and incentivizing people to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated."

While some states, like New Jersey and Connecticut, are offering a free beer or non-alcoholic beverage to encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid, others like Ohio and Maryland have gone much further.

Last week, Maryland held the first of its $40,000 lottery drawings for people who have been vaccinated. There will be 40 consecutive days of drawings for a $40,000 prize, ending on July 4 with a final drawing for a $400,000 payout.

Ohio is also holding a series of drawings for cash prizes, although its "Vax-a-Million" contest ups the ante significantly.