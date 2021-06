F5 Networks could struggle to hit its growth targets as workers return to the office after vaccinations, chipping away at a key part of its business, according to Goldman Sachs.

After rising nearly 26% last year, the tech stock has gained about 5% this year, underperforming the broader market.

Analyst Rod Hall downgraded the stock to sell from neutral, saying in a note to clients that F5 will struggle to compete with cloud-based companies.