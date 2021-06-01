Investors need to 'HODL' energy stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

An aerial view of a crude oil storage facility is seen on May 5, 2020 in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Tom Lee is betting big in energy over the long haul, telling CNBC on Tuesday that he expects strong returns in the sector within the next five years.

"I think if investors want to get involved they need to HODL energy, put an allocation there [and] kind of plug their nose, but I think that's going to deliver a lot to their portfolio," Lee said in an appearance on "Fast Money."