MLB launches into NFT space with new company led by Fanatics

Major League Baseball is entering the NFT space with the help of Fanatics chairman Michael Rubin and the formation of a new company called Candy Digital.

The firm agreed to a multiyear licensing agreement with MLB to produce non-fungible tokens, commonly referred to as NFTs. The first digital collectible will be an exclusive Lou Gehrig NFT, which will be available for bidding on July 4. It will honor Gehrig's "Luckiest Man" speech on July 4, 1939, when the longtime New York Yankees first baseman retired after contracting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease that impacts the nervous system.

The Lou Gehrig NFT will also commemorate MLB's first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2. The league wants to raise more awareness to help combat ALS, also referred to as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Specific terms of Candy Digital's agreement with MLB were not made available. But in licensing deals, MLB earns a royalty from both primary and secondary sales of its assets. Candy Digital will earn revenue through primary sales of MLB's assets and from NFT trading fees.

NFTs are tied to a blockchain, a digital ledger similar to the blockchains used for digital currencies like bitcoin. This effectively gives each NFT a unique and non-hackable certificate of authenticity.

Candy Digital will run its baseball NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. MLB will make its entire digital catalog available. So, one day, Candy Digital could make NFTs of legends like Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson.