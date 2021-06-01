Movie theaters made a comeback over Memorial Day weekend, raking in nearly $100 million

The box office is bouncing back.

Over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, North American cinemas tallied nearly $100 million in ticket sales, the best performance since the start of the pandemic.

Although less than half of the $232 million haul garnered over the same weekend in 2019, this weekend is a bellwether for the movie theater industry.

"Any studio executive's belief that a movie belongs on streaming, that model is shattered with the numbers [from this weekend]," said Joseph Masher, chief operating officer of Bow Tie Cinemas, on CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange" Tuesday. "The profitability of [movies] is exclusive to the theater. We've proved it this weekend."

The weekend boasted a $48.4 million three-day haul for Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II," the highest film debut during the pandemic. For the full four-day holiday weekend, the film garnered $57 million.

The film opened just shy of the first "A Quiet Place," which took in $50 million across its first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in theaters in 2018. Notably, only 72% of theaters were open for the sequel.

The film's strong opening suggests "the demand for theatrical experiences has returned even as some movie theaters in the country continue to operate under certain restrictions," Alexia Quadrani, analyst at JPMorgan, wrote in a research note to investors Tuesday.