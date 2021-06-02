Churchill Downs bans Bob Baffert after 2nd positive drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

The company that operates Churchill Downs Racetrack on Wednesday suspended horse trainer Bob Baffert for two years, just hours after attorneys revealed that his Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit had failed a second drug test for the banned steroid betamethasone.

The suspension means that no horse trained by him or by Bob Baffert Racing Stables can race at any track owned by Churchill Downs Incorporated through the conclusion of the 2023 Spring Meet at Churchill Downs.

That meet includes the Kentucky Derby, the first jewel in thoroughbred horse racing's Triple Crown.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission officials have yet to rule on whether to overturn Medina Spirit's victory in the Derby because of the two failed tests.

Baffert was temporarily suspended in mid-May by New York racing officials, effectively blocking Medina Spirit or other Baffert horses from racing in Long Island on Saturday in the Belmont Stakes, the last leg of the Triple Crown.

Bill Carstanjen, the CEO of Churchill Downs, cited Baffert's prior history of failed drug tests by horses in announcing the two-year ban on the trainer, whose seven Derby wins are the most of any trainer.

Baffert has had five horses fail drug tests this year alone.

Carstanjen also took a shot a Baffert for floating the idea that Medina Spirit only had betamethasone in its system because of an anti-fungal ointment that was applied to the horse.

"CDI has consistently advocated for strict medication regulations so that we can confidently ensure that horses are fit to race and the races are conducted fairly," Carstanjen said in a statement.

"Reckless practices and substance violations that jeopardize the safety of our equine and human athletes or compromise the integrity of our sport are not acceptable and as a company we must take measures to demonstrate that they will not be tolerated," Carstanjen said.